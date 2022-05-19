Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl.

The Ankeny Police Department says in a news release that officers were called Monday morning to a home for a report of the shooting. Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound.

Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not given any details about how the girl was shot, but said detectives were interviewing family members, neighbors and witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.