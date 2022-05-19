Advertisement

Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl

Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl
Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) - Police in suburban Des Moines are investigating the shooting death of a 4-year-old girl.

The Ankeny Police Department says in a news release that officers were called Monday morning to a home for a report of the shooting. Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound.

Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police have not given any details about how the girl was shot, but said detectives were interviewing family members, neighbors and witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers and parents speak out about misbehavior at Bettendorf Middle School
‘We’ve had enough’: Bettendorf Middle School teachers and parents speak out on students’ misbehavior
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Richard Everett Clark, 53, of Clinton, is charged with three counts each of second-degree...
Clinton man charged with sexually abusing 3 girls
Investigators are looking for David Boley, who is alleged to have hit a sheriff’s deputy in the...
Manhunt underway for suspect in assault on Iowa deputy
Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in...
Man found dead after vehicle accident in Des Moines County

Latest News

Gun in 8-year-old’s backpack goes off at school, mom charged
Gun in 8-year-old’s backpack goes off at school, mom charged
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Now that the clouds are clearing out, we get to enjoy a comfortable and quiet evening, with...
Your First Alert Forecast