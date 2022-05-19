Advertisement

Police presence near Davenport elementary school causes brief lockdown Thursday

There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hayes Elementary School was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following heavy police presence in the area.

The Davenport Community School District was notified about 1:16 p.m. about police presence near the school, district spokesman Mike Vondran said. The lockdown has since been lifted, he added.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

