Police respond to vehicle accident in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police responded to an accident involving at least two vehicles Wednesday night.

Police have partially blocked off the intersection of Kimberly Street and Fairmount Avenue, and TV6 crew on scene says it appears that a motorcycle and a car were involved in the accident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

