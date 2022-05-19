QC mayors celebrate I-74 bike and pedestrian path with ribbon-cutting

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The I-74 bike and pedestrian path has been open to the public since April 27, but Wednesday was the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Bettendorf Mayor Bob Gallagher and Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati came together to celebrate the new bike and pedestrian path.

The two mayors thanked the mayors of Davenport and Rock Island for their support of the project.

Members of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, Visit Quad Cities, Bi-State Regional Commission and the Iowa and Illinois Department of Transportation joined in on the celebration.

The approximate one mile long path adds to the more than 200 miles of trails that connect Iowa and Illinois (Scott, Muscatine, Rock Island, Henry and Mercer counties).

Hardworking men and women with the construction companies were also thanked for their help with the I-74 Bridge project, complete with the pedestrian path and oculus, a reality.

Even through construction, you can access the path on River Drive in Moline, or State Street in Bettendorf.

