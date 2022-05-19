Quad Cities Marathon unveils new logo, race route for 25th anniversary

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Marathon is a little more than four months away, and on Thursday race director Joe Moreno announced big changes for the race’s 25th year.

Out with the old and in with the new, the Quad Cities Marathon has a new logo to reflect the new I-74 Bridge.

Along with the new logo comes a new route for the marathon and half marathon.

For the first time, runners who sign up for the half marathon will be running through all four cities.

The new route means some changes for marathon runners coming off Arsenal Island.

“Everybody’s pumped up. We’ve been waiting years for this new bridge opportunity. And out with the old, in with the new. It’s going to be awesome. When you come off Arsenal Island, and you still had six miles to go. Now when you come off the island, the finish is right there. that’s what everybody’s been waiting for all these years. We’re going to do that this year,” said Moreno.

All runners who sign up for the race will get a special 25th anniversary medal, a long-sleeve shirt, a hat, gloves and a marathon poster.

In addition to the running events, Joe Moreno once to expand the marathon’s community involvement.

“We want to expand our charity bid program. We want a lot of charities to step up and get involved, and make a lot of money for themselves. Use us, the TBK Quad Cities Marathon, as a vehicle to raise money. That, and getting more involved in the community and engaging in the community is a top priority for us.

This year’s marathon weekend is September 24-25.

TBK Bank announced it will be a race sponsor through at least 2027.

