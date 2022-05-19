Advertisement

Quad Cities Marathon unveils new logo, race route for 25th anniversary

By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Marathon is a little more than four months away, and on Thursday race director Joe Moreno announced big changes for the race’s 25th year.

Out with the old and in with the new, the Quad Cities Marathon has a new logo to reflect the new I-74 Bridge.

Along with the new logo comes a new route for the marathon and half marathon.

For the first time, runners who sign up for the half marathon will be running through all four cities.

The new route means some changes for marathon runners coming off Arsenal Island.

“Everybody’s pumped up. We’ve been waiting years for this new bridge opportunity. And out with the old, in with the new. It’s going to be awesome. When you come off Arsenal Island, and you still had six miles to go. Now when you come off the island, the finish is right there. that’s what everybody’s been waiting for all these years. We’re going to do that this year,” said Moreno.

All runners who sign up for the race will get a special 25th anniversary medal, a long-sleeve shirt, a hat, gloves and a marathon poster.

Caption

In addition to the running events, Joe Moreno once to expand the marathon’s community involvement.

“We want to expand our charity bid program. We want a lot of charities to step up and get involved, and make a lot of money for themselves. Use us, the TBK Quad Cities Marathon, as a vehicle to raise money. That, and getting more involved in the community and engaging in the community is a top priority for us.

This year’s marathon weekend is September 24-25.

TBK Bank announced it will be a race sponsor through at least 2027.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers and parents speak out about misbehavior at Bettendorf Middle School
‘We’ve had enough’: Bettendorf Middle School teachers and parents speak out on students’ misbehavior
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.
Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

A woman casts an early voting ballot for the Illinois 2022 Primary.
Early voting opens up across Illinois, minus some counties with ballot disputes
With the new I-74 bridge comes a new route
Quad Cities Marathon unveils new logo, race route for 25th anniversary
Warmer south
Cooler Saturday
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear