Rock Island Fire Department respond to fire at UnityPoint Health Wednesday
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - According to the Rock Island Fire Department, a fire broke out at UnityPoint Health Wednesday evening.
Fire officials say the fire was quickly contained, while hospital staff moved patients to a safer location.
Officials ay no patients were injured but several UP staff are being evaluated for non-life threatening symptoms.
Officials with the Rock Island Fire Prevention Bureau are still investigating a cause of this fire.
