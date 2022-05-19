Advertisement

Rock Island Fire Department respond to fire at UnityPoint Health Wednesday

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - According to the Rock Island Fire Department, a fire broke out at UnityPoint Health Wednesday evening.

Fire officials say the fire was quickly contained, while hospital staff moved patients to a safer location.

Officials ay no patients were injured but several UP staff are being evaluated for non-life threatening symptoms.

Officials with the Rock Island Fire Prevention Bureau are still investigating a cause of this fire.

