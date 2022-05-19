Advertisement

Suburban Chicago boy, 3, fatally struck by school bus IDed

Suburban Chicago boy, 3, fatally struck by school bus IDed
Suburban Chicago boy, 3, fatally struck by school bus IDed(mokee81 via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARY, Ill. (AP) - A north suburban Chicago boy struck and killed by a school bus has been identified.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office says the accident Monday afternoon in Cary killed 3-year-old Samuel Huddleston. It says the boy died of multiple blunt-force injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the boy was playing in the street when he was hit by a bus that was driving through the neighborhood after high school had let out in Cary.

The Arlington Heights Daily Herald reports school officials have placed the bus driver involved in the crash on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers and parents speak out about misbehavior at Bettendorf Middle School
‘We’ve had enough’: Bettendorf Middle School teachers and parents speak out on students’ misbehavior
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive
Richard Everett Clark, 53, of Clinton, is charged with three counts each of second-degree...
Clinton man charged with sexually abusing 3 girls
Deputies responded to a reported vehicle found in a small creek around 1:15 Monday afternoon in...
Man found dead after vehicle accident in Des Moines County

Latest News

Nashville-based company puts Sterling’s Northland Mall back on the market
Nashville-based company puts Sterling’s Northland Mall back on the market
Bicyclists across the Quad Cities gathered Wednesday night to ride in silence and solidarity...
Ride of Silence raises awareness for bicyclists on roads
Bicyclists across the Quad Cities gathered Wednesday night to ride in silence and solidarity...
Ride of Silence raises awareness for bicyclists on roads
Despite construction on both sides of the bridge, the bike and pedestrian path is open to the...
QC mayors celebrate I-74 bike and pedestrian path with ribbon-cutting