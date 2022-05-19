Suburban Chicago boy, 3, fatally struck by school bus IDed

CARY, Ill. (AP) - A north suburban Chicago boy struck and killed by a school bus has been identified.

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office says the accident Monday afternoon in Cary killed 3-year-old Samuel Huddleston. It says the boy died of multiple blunt-force injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the boy was playing in the street when he was hit by a bus that was driving through the neighborhood after high school had let out in Cary.

The Arlington Heights Daily Herald reports school officials have placed the bus driver involved in the crash on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

