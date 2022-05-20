Advertisement

20-year-old father charged in death of 2-month-old baby, police say

Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.
Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.(Bedford County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is facing charges in the death of his 2-month-old child, police said.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that Jordan Cody Scheffler, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and felony child neglect.

On Tuesday, officers were called to a residence in reference to an infant that was not breathing. Deputies arrived on the scene and tried to resuscitate the child, but the baby was pronounced dead.

Upon investigation, deputies arrested Scheffler, the father of the baby. He was taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Amherst Jail and is being held without bond.

Police did not provide further details on the investigation but said it is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.
Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.
Man injured in shooting following dispute in Davenport
The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.
Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

Latest News

Chicago police work at the scene of a shooting near East Chicago Avenue and North State Street...
Police: Chicago shooting leaves 2 people dead, 7 wounded
Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel, right, and his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez...
US official: Biden mulls Cuba invitation for Americas summit
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Wall Street nears bear market at the end of a bruising week
The three children in an Amber Alert in Oklahoma were accounted for and safe, said a Highway...
Amber Alert canceled, 3 Oklahoma children found safe, officials say
Three people were shot and a fourth person was injured when gunfire broke out at a high...
Suspected gang violence led to graduation shooting that wounded 3 in Louisiana, police say