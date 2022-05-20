Advertisement

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June

Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.
Broadway extends its mask mandate through June.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Broadway has extended its mask mandate once again through at least the end of June.

The Broadway League, which includes the owners and operators of all 41 theatres, made the announcement Friday.

The league said audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced next month.

New York City is not reinstating a mask mandate despite the announcement the city is now in “high” alert status for COVID-19.

Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday that his administration is working with health experts at being strategic in fighting the virus.

About a third of the U.S. population lives in areas that are considered at higher risk, officials said. (CNN, NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL, CDC, WHITE HOUSE)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.
Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.
Man injured in shooting following dispute in Davenport
The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.
Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

Latest News

Elon Musk, who is in the process of buying Twitter, used the platform to respond to the...
Elon Musk denies sexual misconduct allegation by flight attendant
A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama next to primates
A man searches for metal scraps in a shelled neighbourhood in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine,...
West rushes more aid as Mariupol teeters and fighting rages
A teacher in Michigan on leave after an assignment showing the former president alongside wild...
School assignment shows Obama among primates photos
No injuries were reported in a gunfire incident Thursday, the Galesburg Police Department said.
No injuries reported in Galesburg gunfire incident