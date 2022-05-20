Cold front brings falling temperatures this afternoon

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: A cold front will continue to track east through the TV6 viewing area this afternoon. There will be gusty wind, cooler temperatures and lower humidity. Watch for scattered showers as well.

Saturday will be cool with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s with scattered showers. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will be on the cooler side for much of next week, with temperatures confined to the 60s. There will also be rain chances from Tuesday on.

FRIDAY: Few showers and turning cooler. High: 70s to the 60s. Winds: S to WNW 10-25 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Showers. Low: 55º Winds: NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Showers and cooler. High: 61º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.