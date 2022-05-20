Davenport DREAM program in fourth round of applications

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The latest round of application for Davenport’s neighborhood revitalization program is underway, looking to beautify around 40 homes.

The eligible project area stretches from Bridge Avenue to Fairmount Street.

“The pitch I would make is, you know, if you if you need to repaint your entire house, or needs new siding, or a number of windows, front porch,” said Bruce Berger, Director of Community and Economic Development for the City of Davenport. “Those are high scoring things that really have a curb appeal.”

The DREAM project has $900,000 of city and federal funds to offer those that apply. The funding comes from grants provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as from the city’s funds of Capital Improvement Projects.

The city works with homeowners to nail down the projects, with a cap of $20,000 per home.

“Mostly it is kind of working through what are the things that your house needs,” said Berger. “What are the things that fit the program, and then getting some bids on those, putting together work plans.”

Nadia is a Davenport resident who is one of about 130 who have completed a DREAM project.

“I think it’s a really fantastic program, because it’s not income based,” said Nadia. “So it was really helping people who, you know, are kind of struggling to make it and just need that little help to get over to maintain their properties.”

Her DREAM project redid the siding and windows on her home. She says she worked with the city to pick colors and designs that maintain the “integrity” of the house. Neighbors have been taking notice.

“A domino effect. Absolutely,” said Nadia. “My neighbor, she applied last year after I told her I got it. And then two neighbors across the street. They also applied and are hoping to get it to and so that will be such an impact in just this little area to have all those houses to look refreshed and new.”

It is important to note that the DREAM program can take some time, with COVID and supply chain issues, Nadia’s project took around two years from when she submitted her application.

The city says they expect the latest round of projects to start some time in 2023.

You can find a map of the eligible area and a link to applications, as well as more information, on the city’s website here. You can submit an application until June 3rd.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.