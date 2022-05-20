Davenport Police identify victim in fatal overnight motorcycle accident

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday night.

Police say the victim is 56-year-old Michael Vickers of Davenport, and the investigation is still ongoing. Vickers was transported to Genesis Hospitals where the motorcycle driver died from crash-related injuries.

Officials say a 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Kimberly Road and took a left turn on Fairmount St., hitting a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was transported to Trinity Hospitals with minor injuries, investigators said. The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

