Davenport Police identify victim in fatal overnight motorcycle accident(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police have identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle accident that occurred Wednesday night.

Police say the victim is 56-year-old Michael Vickers of Davenport, and the investigation is still ongoing. Vickers was transported to Genesis Hospitals where the motorcycle driver died from crash-related injuries.

Officials say a 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling westbound on Kimberly Road and took a left turn on Fairmount St., hitting a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Dodge Journey was transported to Trinity Hospitals with minor injuries, investigators said. The investigation is still ongoing, according to police.

