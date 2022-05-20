Former West Liberty counselor accused of sexually abusing boy facing more charges

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A former West Liberty Middle School counselor charged earlier this year with sexually abusing a boy is facing multiple new charges in connection with the case.

The West Liberty Police Department said Friday that Emily Erin Resendiz, 28, was arrested Thursday on 13 additional charges including:

Nine counts of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison.

One count so sex abuse – continuous sexual abuse of a child, a Class B felony.

One count of lascivious conduct with a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.

One count of contempt.

One count of tampering with a witness, an aggravated misdemeanor.

Bond on the new charges was set Friday at $100,000 cash-only. She has a preliminary hearing May 31.

According to arrest affidavits filed Friday in Muscatine County District Court:

On Jan. 24, the West Liberty Police Department was made aware of allegations of sexual exploitation between Resendiz and the boy, who is younger than 14.

At the time, she was a counselor at the middle school.

Photos of Resendiz kissing the teen were found on the teen’s phone. An ongoing investigation found that Resendiz sexually abused the teen in her home.

The boy also told officers that the sexual abuse happened on multiple occasions in December and January, according to the affidavits.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Jan. 28, police spoke with a girl who shared messages in which Resendiz asked her to contact the boy to find out what he told police.

According to an arrest affidavit, Resendiz also acknowledged that she was told by officers to cease all contact with the boy. The girl said she contacted the boy at a sporting event and questioned him about what he told officers “out of her own curiosity,” according to the affidavit.

Resendiz was arrested in March and charged with second-degree sexual abuse; sexual exploitation by a counselor, therapist or school employee; criminal trespass; and violation of a no-contact order.

Court records show she was released from the Muscatine County Jail in April and placed under the supervision of the Seventh Judicial District Department of Correctional Services.

According to an arrest affidavit filed Friday, on May 10 a witness reported seeing a boy leaving Resendiz’s house through a window and saw here give him two personal items.

An investigation determined the boy was the same boy in the sex abuse case, according to the affidavit.

The West liberty School District has said it was first made aware of allegations against Resendiz on Jan. 25 and immediately cooperated with law enforcement and placed her on leave consistent with Board policy and state law requirements.

The West Liberty Police Department said it is still actively seeking more information on this investigation. Police ask anyone with information to call 319-627-2223.

