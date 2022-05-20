Advertisement

Galesburg invites community input in search of new city manager

(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg invites anyone who lives, works, shops, visits, matriculates, or does business in Galesburg to provide input into the city manager recruitment process.

The mayor and city council of Galesburg are beginning a process to recruit a new Galesburg city manager after the City Manager Todd Thompson has accepted the position of Rock Island City Manager, the city said.

According to the city, the mayor and city council said it is important to have the communities input on traits, attributes, skills, and experience that the new City  Manager should ideally possess.

The city said, community members are encouraged to complete the online survey, until 5 p.m. on June 3. All responses will be anonymous and will be recorded, compiled, and shared with the Mayor and Council by an independent third party.

According to the city, the information from the survey will be used to define specific qualities and skills that the city will look for in a candidate.

