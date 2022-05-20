Grants coming for Silvis Little Leaguers

SILVIS, Ill. (KWQC) - Even with the cost of living on the rise, Silvis city officials still want kids to play ball.

Silvis Little League received $2,000 in grants to cover registration fees at the May 3 Silvis City Council meeting.

As a non-profit Silvis Little League is always looking for new ways to lower costs for parents. League president Jennifer Martinez was excited when the city approached them for grants to cover signup costs.

“I mean, we had to cancel one season entirely, because it just wasn’t safe,” Martinez said. “So knowing that [the city supports] us getting back out there and getting the kids back out there. It’s huge.”

Registration fees are around $100 a kid, with the grants, about 20 kids will be able to sign up.

While inflation may be stretching parents’ wallets, Silvis Mayor Matt Carter said it’s important that kids in the city can still play ball.

“It’s getting more and more expensive,” Carter said. “If you have more than one child in a household, and with this economic times, it gets to be a little difficult. This just helps the family out.”

The city council took the money for the grants out of their officer expenses. Carter said city officials are glad to let kids get the experiences they had growing up

“Every child needs to know what it feels like to … get hit by a baseball at least once,” Carter said. “That’s something you can never experience in a video game, and it’s something you’ll never ever forget, you forge so many friendships. "

About 200 kids are signed up to play Little League in Silvis. Martinez hopes with these grants enrollment can grow.

“Our numbers were still kind of low, which was kind of what was happening for everybody locally,” Martinez said. We were definitely interested in anything that we could do to help with those numbers.”

This was the first year the city of Silvis offered grants like these Carter said they hope to get the process going earlier next year, so more families can take advantage.

While registration is over for this season, Silvis Little League typically begins signups in December. For more information visit the League’s Facebook page.

