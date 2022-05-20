Hand in Hand to host open house for new ‘People with Purpose’ clubhouse on Monday

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a clubhouse being unveiled next week that is specifically designed to give adults with disabilities a chance to volunteer while attaining life skills.

KWQC-TV6′s Kyle Kiel does two live interviews from the new 2,100 square-foot space built for the “People with Purpose” Dayhab program. Get more information about the programming and clubhouse space by watching the videos and/or visiting Hand In Hand’s website.

The community open house for the “People With A Purpose” Clubhouse is Monday, May 23 from 3-6 p.m. at 1985 Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf.

If you or someone you know are interested in joining Hand in Hand’s “People with Purpose” program, e-mail Kyle Rodriguez at kyle@handinhandqc.org

Hand In Hand QC / 3860 Middle Road / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / (563) 332-8010 / FACEBOOK

