Hand in Hand’s ‘People With Purpose’ program opening new clubhouse

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Hand in Hand is a non-profit organization that has been in the Quad Cities for more than 21 years.

The organization empowers children and adults of all abilities to learn and grow in the community.

The People With Purpose program has been active for more than seven years, and gives adults with disabilities the chance to volunteer in the Quad Cities and work on life and work skills.

In January, demolition and construction of a new clubhouse began, and is now complete.

The public is invited to an open house at 1985 Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf from 3 to 6 p.m. on May 23.

If you or someone you know would like to participate in the People With Purpose program, e-mail kyle@handinhandqc.com or check out their website by clicking here.

