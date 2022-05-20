Advertisement

Hand in Hand’s ‘People With Purpose’ program opening new clubhouse

Hand In Hand Clubhouse in Bettendorf open house on Monday
By Kyle Kiel
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Hand in Hand is a non-profit organization that has been in the Quad Cities for more than 21 years.

The organization empowers children and adults of all abilities to learn and grow in the community.

The People With Purpose program has been active for more than seven years, and gives adults with disabilities the chance to volunteer in the Quad Cities and work on life and work skills.

In January, demolition and construction of a new clubhouse began, and is now complete.

The public is invited to an open house at 1985 Spruce Hills Drive in Bettendorf from 3 to 6 p.m. on May 23.

If you or someone you know would like to participate in the People With Purpose program, e-mail kyle@handinhandqc.com or check out their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.
Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.
Man injured in shooting following dispute in Davenport
The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.
Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

Latest News

Davenport Police identify victim in fatal overnight motorcycle accident
Davenport Police identify victim in fatal overnight motorcycle accident
Jeffrey Ponce Jr., 37, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony, and possession of...
Port Byron man facing possession, eluding charges following high-speed chase in Bettendorf
Southern Illinois Health Department helps people with census
Illinois sets new record high population of over 13 million residents
Galesburg invites community input in search of new city manager