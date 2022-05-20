Advertisement

Illinois reports over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases with more counties at high and medium community spread levels

The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 201,428 new confirmed and probable...
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois remained steady the past week with 40,193 new cases, which is about the same as last week. As of Thursday night, 1,060 individuals were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19--an increase from 909 the week before. Of those, 116 patients were in the ICU and 43 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

While cases overall did stop rising, the CDC reports eight Illinois Counties are rated at High Community Level; and 39 Counties are now rated at Medium Level, including Rock Island, Jo Daviess, Henry, Mercer, Warren and Whiteside counties. The CDC reports Boone, Lee, Stephenson and Winnebago counties in northern Illinois have High Community Level, as well as Champaign, Ford, Peoria and Tazewell in central Illinois.

At the High Community Level, the CDC recommends that all people wear a well-fitting mask in indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status. For those at risk at risk of severe outcomes, they should consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public places.

At the Medium Community Level, the elderly or immunocompromised are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. In addition, they should make sure to get up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines or get their 2nd booster, if eligible.

