Illinois sets new record high population of over 13 million residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Instead of a population loss, the State of Illinois actually set a new record in population growth!

After a review of 2020 data, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that Illinois’ population was under-counted by nearly 2-percent. That means the state’s population grew by nearly 250,000 from 2010 to 2020 and now, has over 13 million people for the first time in state history. The change is not expected to impact the number of representatives in congress.

In a statement, Gov. JB Pritzker said, “While it is disappointing that these numbers were not reflected in the initial count, I have already spoken to members of our congressional delegation and will work to ensure Illinois receives its fair share of federal funding.”

According to NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV in Chicago, the census bureau admitted its head counts were under-counted in more than a dozen states and over-counted in eight others.

