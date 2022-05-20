Advertisement

JA teaches financial literacy to kids at Biztown Summer Camp June 20-23

JA Biztown camp
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Elementary students don’t often manage bank checking accounts, businesses, or make mortgage payments. But those are skills they can learn at Junior Achievement Biztown Summer Camp slated for June 20-23.

Joy Dodson, Junior Achievement of the Heartland, discusses the indoor day camp for 10-12-year-old children that is designed to educate and enhance the camper’s financial literacy learning while infusing elements of entrepreneurship, work and career readiness, teamwork, marketing, philanthropy and public speaking.

Campers will receive camp swag, daily snacks (will not contain nuts), and pizza party on Thursday (the final day). Itinerary: drop off is from 8:45 am – 9 am and pick-up time is 3 pm. Cost is $200. Registration for campers is here: https://form.jotform.com/220875696576171

Junior Achievement of the Heartland / CONTACT PAGE / FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.
Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.
Man injured in shooting following dispute in Davenport
The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.
Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

Latest News

pride 5k
The Project’s Pride 5K fundraiser is set for June 12
Spotlight Yoga
Spotlight Yoga
New ability garden being constructed at QCBC in Rock Island
New ability garden under construction at Quad City Botanical Center
Hand In Hand Clubhouse open house on Monday
Hand in Hand to host open house for new ‘People with Purpose’ clubhouse on Monday