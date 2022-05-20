JA teaches financial literacy to kids at Biztown Summer Camp June 20-23

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Elementary students don’t often manage bank checking accounts, businesses, or make mortgage payments. But those are skills they can learn at Junior Achievement Biztown Summer Camp slated for June 20-23.

Joy Dodson, Junior Achievement of the Heartland, discusses the indoor day camp for 10-12-year-old children that is designed to educate and enhance the camper’s financial literacy learning while infusing elements of entrepreneurship, work and career readiness, teamwork, marketing, philanthropy and public speaking.

Campers will receive camp swag, daily snacks (will not contain nuts), and pizza party on Thursday (the final day). Itinerary: drop off is from 8:45 am – 9 am and pick-up time is 3 pm. Cost is $200. Registration for campers is here: https://form.jotform.com/220875696576171

