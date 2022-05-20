Man injured in shooting following dispute in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.

According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded just before 6:15 p.m. to Lakewood Estates Mobile Home Park for reports of shots fired during a verbal altercation.

When police arrived, they found a scene along with a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Officers say his injuries are non-life threatening.

The man was transported to an area hospital, and later take to the University of Iowa Hospitals for additional care.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.