Advertisement

Man injured in shooting following dispute in Davenport

A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.
A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.(KWQC / MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.

According to the Davenport Police Department, officers responded just before 6:15 p.m. to Lakewood Estates Mobile Home Park for reports of shots fired during a verbal altercation.

When police arrived, they found a scene along with a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. Officers say his injuries are non-life threatening.

The man was transported to an area hospital, and later take to the University of Iowa Hospitals for additional care.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teachers and parents speak out about misbehavior at Bettendorf Middle School
‘We’ve had enough’: Bettendorf Middle School teachers and parents speak out on students’ misbehavior
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.
Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday
Each voice line for Verizon Wireless will go up $1.35, making the total administrative fee...
Verizon customers: Your cellphone bill is about to get more expensive

Latest News

The latest round of application for Davenport’s neighborhood revitalization program is...
Davenport DREAM program in fourth round of applications
Heated debate continues over proposed Silvis Apoyo Village project
Heated debate continues over proposed Silvis Apoyo Village project
A woman casts an early voting ballot for the Illinois 2022 Primary.
Early voting opens up across Illinois, minus some counties with ballot disputes
With the new I-74 bridge comes a new route
Quad Cities Marathon unveils new logo, race route for 25th anniversary