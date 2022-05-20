Midland-Davis offers bulk recycling drop-off

Advertisement

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Midland-Davis Corporation announced they now are accepting household and business bulk recycling.

According to the City of Moline, household and business recyclable items would have been accepted at the Rock Island County Waste Management Agency closed-drop off-sites.

RICWMA announced in the summer of 2021 that its recycling drop-off program was going to be stopped due to less demand and reduced revenue due to COVID-19, closing four drop pf sites in Moline, East Moline, Rock Island and Milan.

The city said the regular curbside pickup is still in place, but bulk recycling not able to go with the curbside pickup is difficult for residents. Also, residents of apartment complexes, rural areas and commercial business owners who generate more recyclables than can be accommodated by the City’s curbside program have had trouble, according to the city.

Midland-Davis will accept the drop-offs at the 3301 4th Avenue location during regular business hours; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays, the city said in a media release.

