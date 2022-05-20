New ability garden under construction at Quad City Botanical Center

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -A new garden space that is sensory-friendly is under construction at Quad City Botanical Center.

The new installation aims to make the center more accessible to all visitors. The new Ability Garden is being custom-designed with functional needs in mind. Some of the features are elevated garden beds, neutral colors, softer stone materials, and specific plantings that are more sensory-friendly.

Ryan Wille, Executive Director of Quad City Botanical Center, discusses the project in detail. This new space will be located just outside the main garden gates as part of the facility’s entrance and admission will be free.

A six-figure investment into the gardens was made possible by the Linda Litt Legacy, Roy J. Carver Trust, Merck Pharmaceuticals, Regional Development Authority, and the Tri-City Garden Club.

The Handicapped Development Center and Hand in Hand will plant flowers in the new beds and help to maintain this garden.

Construction began last week and is expected to last about eight weeks. A ribbon-cutting date will be announced in the future.

Quad City Botanical Center / 2525 4th Avenue / Rock Island, IL 61201 / 309.794.0991 / FACEBOOK

