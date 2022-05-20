Advertisement

No injuries reported in Galesburg gunfire incident

No injuries were reported in a gunfire incident Thursday, the Galesburg Police Department said.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - No injuries were reported in a gunfire incident Thursday, the Galesburg Police Department said.

Around 6:19 p.m., police received a report of gunfire in the 1100 block of East North Street. Police also received reports of a vehicle striking a tree in the area, according to a media release.

According to the release, officers located several shell casings and determined a home had been struck by bullets. The vehicle that struck the tree was also located on the terrace at Blaine and North streets. The vehicle was unoccupied and shell casings were seen in the rear area of the car, according to the release.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to call the Galesburg Police Department at 309-343-9151 or Galesburg Area Crime Stoppers at 309-344-0044.

