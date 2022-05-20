Advertisement

Pediatrician charged in murder-for-hire plot in Kentucky

Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She...
Dr. Stephanie Russell, a Louisville pediatrician, was arrested May 19, 2022 by FBI agents. She is accused of trying to hire a person to kill her ex-husband.(Source: Oldham County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway and Gray News staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A doctor in Kentucky has been arrested on federal charges for trying to hire someone to kill her ex-husband.

Stephanie Russell, 52, a pediatrician in Louisville, was taken into custody by FBI agents Thursday.

Court records state Russell made contact with a person Sunday that she believed she was hiring to kill her ex-husband. The person Russell had contacted was actually an undercover FBI employee, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Kentucky, in a news release.

Russell agreed to pay a total of $7,000 for the killing. She put $3,500 - half of the agreed upon amount - in a drop box outside her medical office Wednesday. She was to pay the remaining $3,500 after it took place.

Russell made an initial court appearance before a U.S. magistrate judge Friday, and she is scheduled to have preliminary and detention hearing Tuesday.

If convicted, Russell could serve up to 10 years in federal prison.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.
Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.
Man injured in shooting following dispute in Davenport
The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.
Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

Latest News

Galesburg invites community input in search of new city manager
The Illinois Department of Public Health Friday reported 201,428 new confirmed and probable...
Illinois reports over 40,000 new COVID-19 cases with more counties at high and medium community spread levels
According to Corpus Christi police, officers were dispatched Saturday to an apartment for a...
Man charged with capital murder after police find 2 dead women inside apartment
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Stocks claw back from edge of first bear market since 2020
A Casa Grande Police Department K-9 is back with his partner after he was bitten by a...
Police K-9 recovering after rattlesnake bite during training exercise