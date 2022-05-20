Advertisement

The Project’s Pride 5K fundraiser is set for June 12

Pride 5K
By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -June is Pride month and The Project of the Quad Cities is hosting the Pride 5K at Bass Street Landing at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Viminda Shafer provides details of the event that supports the mission and services of the non-profit. Interested participants can register for the run/walk here. An after-party will get underway from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. featuring live music and more.

It is additionally noted that the Quad Cities River Bandits will be hosting a Pride Night at Modern Woodman on June 16 (use code PRIDE for discounted tickets). The big Pride Party at Bass Street Landing is set for June 18 from 5-10:30 p.m. Details about events can be obtained here.

The Project / 1701 River Drive #110 / Moline, IL 61265 / (309) 762-5433

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.
Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.
Man injured in shooting following dispute in Davenport
The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.
Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

Latest News

Spotlight Yoga
Spotlight Yoga
JA Biztown camp
JA teaches financial literacy to kids at Biztown Summer Camp June 20-23
New ability garden being constructed at QCBC in Rock Island
New ability garden under construction at Quad City Botanical Center
Hand In Hand Clubhouse open house on Monday
Hand in Hand to host open house for new ‘People with Purpose’ clubhouse on Monday