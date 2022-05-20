The Project’s Pride 5K fundraiser is set for June 12

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -June is Pride month and The Project of the Quad Cities is hosting the Pride 5K at Bass Street Landing at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 12.

Viminda Shafer provides details of the event that supports the mission and services of the non-profit. Interested participants can register for the run/walk here. An after-party will get underway from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. featuring live music and more.

It is additionally noted that the Quad Cities River Bandits will be hosting a Pride Night at Modern Woodman on June 16 (use code PRIDE for discounted tickets). The big Pride Party at Bass Street Landing is set for June 18 from 5-10:30 p.m. Details about events can be obtained here.

The Project / 1701 River Drive #110 / Moline, IL 61265 / (309) 762-5433

