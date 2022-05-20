The Quad Cities Chamber asks residents to fill out letter of support for passenger rail

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce is asking everyone to fill out a letter of support to bring a passenger rail service to the Quad Cities.

The route is between Chicago and the Quad Cities, the chamber said. The Quad Cities region has waited more than a decade since funds were given to this project, and they say it is time to make the rail service in the area a reality.

The letter urges the Iowa Interstate Railroad and the Illinois DOT to come to an agreement on infrastructure upgrades, allowing the rail service to become a reality.

“New passenger rail service will help to grow the local economy, create jobs and connect the Quad Cities to more opportunities across Illinois. We implore you to strike a deal and make this happen.”

The chamber said, more time can not be wasted and lose state and federal dollars allocated to this project.

