MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Among the mission goals at The Spotlight Theatre is to provide a nurturing space that allows all to explore one’s mind, body, and breath--along with the encouragement to build strength through this exploration.

That’s where the idea to offer yoga came about.

Sara Tubbs, certified yoga instructor, and Brent Tubbs join QCL to talk about Spotlight Vinyasa classes (for all levels) now available on Tuesday and Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Each class lasts one hour and costs $12 per participant (ages 12+). Space is limited, so reservations are recommended.

Spotlight Yoga is unique spin on the traditional Vinyasa practice that will include music to uplift and inspire. Many modifications will be demonstrated throughout the practice so everyone can participate in the way that is best for their fitness or capability.

The Spotlight Theatre / 1800 7th Avenue / Moline, Illinois 61265 / (309) 912-7647

