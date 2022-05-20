Turning cooler with a few showers today

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - A cold front is set to move through the area this morning and early afternoon. While it won’t be too active, it will be very strong. Highs will end up in the mid 70s around 10 or 11AM this morning in the QCA before cooling off into the mid 60s this afternoon with NW winds picking up. A few showers can’t be ruled out east of the front this afternoon, thus the Illinois side of the river is favored for measurable rain today. Saturday will be cool and wet with scattered showers and highs only in the 50s and 60s. Skies will clear for Sunday allowing for temps to return to the mid 60s. Monday will be dry ahead of another wet stretch of weather next week. Temps will run below normal through most of next week.

TODAY: Few showers and turning cooler. High: 74º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers. Low: 55º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and cold. High: 61º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.