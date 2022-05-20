Advertisement

Turning cooler with a few showers today

High temps will occur this morning
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) - A cold front is set to move through the area this morning and early afternoon. While it won’t be too active, it will be very strong.  Highs will end up in the mid 70s around 10 or 11AM this morning in the QCA before cooling off into the mid 60s this afternoon with NW winds picking up. A few showers can’t be ruled out east of the front this afternoon, thus the Illinois side of the river is favored for measurable rain today.  Saturday will be cool and wet with scattered showers and highs only in the 50s and 60s.  Skies will clear for Sunday allowing for temps to return to the mid 60s.  Monday will be dry ahead of another wet stretch of weather next week. Temps will run below normal through most of next week.

TODAY: Few showers and turning cooler.  High: 74º. Winds: NW 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers.  Low: 55º Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Showers and cold. High: 61º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.
Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl
Police investigating shooting death of 4-year-old Iowa girl
The water main break happened on Highway 61 near Ricker Hill Road.
Crew on scene to repair water main break on Highway 61

Latest News

Warmer south
Warmer night
Cooler this weekend
Breezy and warmer Thursday
Now that the clouds are clearing out, we get to enjoy a comfortable and quiet evening, with...
Clearing & Cool Tonight/Warm Sunshine Thursday
Warm
Scattered showers this morning followed by some afternoon sun.