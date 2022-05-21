Chicago cop who shot 13-year-old relieved of police powers

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say a Chicago officer who shot and seriously wounded a 13-year-old boy who ran away after being pulled over while driving a stolen vehicle has been relieved of his police powers.

Police spokesman Don Terry told the Chicago Tribune that the officer is “still an active member of the Chicago Police Department. He’s not going to be patrolling the streets and he won’t be able to arrest people.”

Terry says the action, which took effect Friday, means the officer who shot the teen Wednesday will still get paid but will be moved to “desk duty.”

The teen was hospitalized in serious but stable condition as of Thursday.

