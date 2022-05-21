Cool Showers For Your Saturday

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- The cold front that passed through the region yesterday left some chilly air in its wake, and that’s what we’ll be seeing as we head into the weekend. Look for lingering clouds with a chance for scattered showers and possibly a few storms today and this evening, followed by clearing skies and sunshine by Sunday. Highs should range from the 50′s to the middle 60′s both days. We’ll see passing clouds Sunday night into Monday, then off and on rain chances heading through much of the week. Readings will remain cooler than normal, with highs only reaching the 60′s to lower 70′s.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a chance for scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. High: 60°. Wind: N 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers, then clearing skies and chilly temperatures overnight. Low: 45°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and continued cool. High: 64°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

