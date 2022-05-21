Downton Rock Island group celebrates Bike to Work day

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - About 75 bicyclists enjoyed a free breakfast on the way to work Wednesday morning as the Downtown Rock Island group celebrated Bike to Work day.

The group hosted the event at Schwiebert Park and provided free breakfast burritos and fruit. Organizers say biking is a great way to promote local trails, and build community.

“The turnout has been great, a lot of employers, people commuting to work coming home from work, and the community’s response has just been awesome,” Jack Cullen, Director of Downton Rock Island said.

This is the first year the group has offered free breakfast for this event and group officials say they will most likely hold the event again next year.

