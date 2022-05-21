Advertisement

Karpeles Museum features Amelia Earhart exhibit in honor of 90th anniversary of transatlantic flight

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum in Rock Island is celebrating the 90th anniversary of Amelia Earhart’s solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean with an exhibit of her accomplishments.

The exhibit features photos and documents of Earhart, including her last known signature on a gas receipt she signed on her final flight before she disappeared.

Program Coordinator Ann Reid says Earhart didn’t want to become a pilot until she took her first flight. “She had her first flight at an airshow,” said Reid”,...and that’s when she was hooked.

The Museum will be hosting some kid-friendly programming Saturday, with the goal of teaching about Earhart and her accomplishments.

