Mercer county prepares for next school year with school drive

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALEDO, Illinois (KWQC) - The school year is almost over but Mercer County is already looking at providing supplies for next year.

Now through June 30 multiple offices are holding a school supply drive.

They are collecting a variety of things like backpacks, notebooks, calculators and more.

Supplies can be dropped off at the Mercer County Courthouse and the Family Crisis Center in Aledo.

Monetary donations can also be made.

