Moline wants dogs and owners a like to get walking

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Moline wants you and your pet to get moving.

During the month of June they are having a program called “Paws in Motion.”

For $15 you can sign up and challenge yourself and dog to run or walk 30 miles in 30 days.

The program goes from June 1 to June 30.

You’ll need to log your miles to earn a Moline Club T-shirt at the end of the month.

The deadline to register is May 31. Call 309-524-2424 for more details.

