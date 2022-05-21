Advertisement

Moline wants dogs and owners a like to get walking

Moline wants dogs and owners a like to get walking
Moline wants dogs and owners a like to get walking
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Moline wants you and your pet to get moving.

During the month of June they are having a program called “Paws in Motion.”

For $15 you can sign up and challenge yourself and dog to run or walk 30 miles in 30 days.

The program goes from June 1 to June 30.

You’ll need to log your miles to earn a Moline Club T-shirt at the end of the month.

The deadline to register is May 31. Call 309-524-2424 for more details.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police identify victim in fatal overnight motorcycle accident
Davenport Police identify victim in fatal overnight motorcycle accident
Emily Erin Resendiz
Former West Liberty counselor accused of sexually abusing boy facing more charges
A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.
Man injured in shooting following dispute in Davenport
Have you seen her?
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear
Victim of alleged sexual assault speaks out
Former tenant speaks out against Davenport landlord following settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit

Latest News

Rock Island Arsenal celebrating 160th anniversary
Rock Island Arsenal celebrating 160th anniversary
Mercer county prepares for next school year with school drive
Mercer county prepares for next school year with school drive
Look for showers (and possibly a few storms) today, with cool temps in the 50's to near 60°.
Your First Alert Forecast
Siemens Gamesa says it is laying off workers at its plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort...
Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen