Quad Cities organization offers baby formula assistance

MOLINE, Illinois (KWQC) - Federal efforts are underway to make baby formula more available, and the FDA says relief is coming in a matter of days. But in the meantime, some parents could use local help bridging the gap.

“We’re receiving between 20 and 30 calls a day right now,” said Trisha Wilson, the executive director of Pregnancy Resources Quad Cities. “With people that are looking to see if we know where formula is available, or to see what kind of formula we have in stock.”

The Quad Cities-based organization has been offering support to families with newborns for more than three decades, Wilson says they worked with over 500 families last year.

“Sometimes everybody just needs a little extra hand,” said Wilson. “So we help all kinds of people from all kinds of diverse economic backgrounds and ethnicities. It takes a village and we’re just excited to be a part of that village.”

Due to generous donations from the community, their locations in Davenport and Moline both have some formula to offer.

“We have a one can-a-day policy,” said Wilson. “If somebody is short on formula, and we have the formula that they need, all they have to do is come on by and we’re happy to give them a can of formula.”

Families getting formula from Pregnancy Resources tell them the scarcity isn’t the only factor in their way.

“We’ve seen an increase, our clients have reported an increase of about 30%,” said Wilson. “In the cost of formula and the cost of diapers. And 30%, when you have a very fixed income is a lot.”

If you want to get formula from Pregnancy Resources, they ask that you call ahead to make sure they have the formula you’re looking for at 309-797-3636.

Still, if you can’t find formula anywhere, there are other local resources for you. Many of them, such as breastfeeding consultations and financial assistance, are available through the Women, Infants, and Children program, also known as WIC.

“We’re your infant feeding experts, no one has a baby and all of a sudden knows how to be a parent,” said Janet Hill, COO of the Rock Island County Health Department, that handles the WIC program for the county. “You have all kinds of concerns that maybe you don’t always want to call your physician or your medical provider about call us. You know we can help.”

Currently, families of four that make anywhere up to near $50,000 can qualify for the WIC program, but that limit is also increasing in June.

While the WIC program is run through the Rock Island County Health Department in the Illinois side of the Quad Cities, it’s handled by Community Health Care on River Drive for the Davenport area.

You can find more information for the Illinois WIC program by calling the county health department at 309-793-1955. For Iowa WIC questions, you can call Community Health Care at 563-322-1105.

