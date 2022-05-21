Rock Island Arsenal celebrating 160th anniversary

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - On Saturday the Rock Island Arsenal is celebrating its 160th anniversary with an Armed Forces Day event.

The arsenal is inviting the public to check out military equipment displays and learn about the arsenal’s history.

There will be a kid’s zone, a petting zoo, and food and live music.

The event has already started and will go until 3 p.m.

