Scott County Supervisor candidates to meet at Fresh Start Center

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Interfaith is hosting a candidate forum Saturday for those running for Scott County Supervisor.

It will be located at the Fresh Start Center at Humility Homes on Fillmore Street.

The forum goes from 12 to 1:30 p.m. and doors will open at 11.

It is free, open to the public and there will be a chance for you to write questions for each of the five candidates.

