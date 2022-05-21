Advertisement

Wind energy plants in Kansas, Iowa closing, could reopen

Siemens Gamesa says it is laying off workers at its plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort...
Siemens Gamesa says it is laying off workers at its plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa.(KWCH)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) - Siemens Gamesa wind-energy plants in Hutchinson, Kansas, and Fort Madison, Iowa, will close down while the company waits for new orders.

Officials with the company announced Friday that most employees at the two plants will be laid off. The blade manufacturing plant in Iowa will close in June, followed by the Kansas plant in July.

Siemens said 171 people work at the Iowa plant, with 92 in Kansas. The company said it is possible the plants could reopen if market conditions improve.

The Iowa plant manufactures wind turbine blades. The Kansas plant manufactures nacelles, which house the turbine’s generating components.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
Overnight motorcycle accident in Davenport turns fatal
There was heavy police presence near a Davenport elementary school Thursday afternoon.
Teen injured in shooting near Davenport elementary school Thursday
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
Parents concerned following substitute teacher sexual misconduct claims
A 38-year-old man was injured in a shooting at a mobile home park in Davenport Thursday evening.
Man injured in shooting following dispute in Davenport
Emily Erin Resendiz
Former West Liberty counselor accused of sexually abusing boy facing more charges

Latest News

The teen was hospitalized in serious but stable condition as of Thursday.
Chicago cop who shot 13-year-old relieved of police powers
Karpeles Museum features Amelia Earhart exhibit in honor of 90th anniversary of transatlantic...
Karpeles Museum features Amelia Earhart exhibit in honor of 90th anniversary of transatlantic flight
Moline defeated Minooka, 2-0, to win the 3A regional final. Alleman earned a 4-1 win over...
High School girls soccer: Moline and Alleman advance
Karpeles Museum features Amelia Earhart exhibit
Karpeles Museum features Amelia Earhart exhibit in honor of 90th anniversary of transatlantic flight