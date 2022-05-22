1 killed, 3 injured in single vehicle crash on Great River Road

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person and injured three others Saturday night.

Around 8 p.m., the Scott Emergency Communications Center received a call about a car that had run off the road in the 23200 block of Great River Road between LeClaire and Princeton, according to a media release.

Deputies said a 2016 gray Subaru was driving north on Great River Road when the driver lost control and left the roadway. The vehicle hit some trees and came to rest about 50 feet from the roadway, according to the release.

One person died in the crash. One person was taken to Iowa City Hospital and two others were taken to Genesis East to be treated for their injuries, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation. No other information was released.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.