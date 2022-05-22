2022 Parade of Homes: ‘Speed dating’ for home projects

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Builders and Remodelers Association wrapped up its annual “Parade of Homes” on Sunday.

Over the last two weekends, the parade showed off eight different living spaces for homeowners to check out the latest trends in the market.

Mona Peiffer, Executive Officer of QCBR, said the event allows people to meet the different home professionals in the area.

“it is very important that we want to make sure our builders and remodelers and our contractors are getting work here to keep the Quad Cities booming like it is right now,” Peiffer said.

QCBR Holds a parade in the spring, showing off some homes still being built. Then in the fall, it holds a second parade to show off the finished homes.

One of the builders involved in a few different projects is J.J. Condon. He said it’s a great step to add to the home buying or remodeling process.

“[The] Parade of Homes can kind of be like speed dating, “ Condon said. “You’ll get people that are as far along as already have selected a lot, to people who haven’t even considered building yet. So it’s a great time to get in, see touch and feel the product and get to know the builder.”

Peiffer said it’s a great way to get inspiration for those projects.

“These homes are the ones that are going to give you ideas and the resources to use to either buy one of these fantastic homes, build your own home or do remodeling of the home that you have,” Peiffer said.

For the first time, the parade included an apartment building, located in Downtown Davenport. Condon said it’s one of the fastest-growing neighborhoods in the QC.

“It’s been exciting to see all different types of people come down there,” Condon said. “So often we think of our young professionals as the folks that want to live where all the action is, but many empty nesters are looking at that as an alternative to say a side-by-side duplex.”

To find out more about QC Builders and Remodelers, visit their website.

