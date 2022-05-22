Advertisement

Cool Sunshine For Your Sunday

Rain Chances Return Through The Midweek
A chilly start this morning, but we will get a chance to enjoy some sunshine today.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- High pressure moves into the region, providing us with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures today. Look for highs reaching the lower to middle 60′s. Conditions will remain quiet and cool tonight, followed by a sunny start on Monday. Lows will be unseasonably chilly, settling into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Expect clouds on the increase by late morning/early afternoon, with rain developing late Monday night. We’ll see occasional showers Tuesday through Thursday with readings in the 60′s through the period. Not much of a warm up until we’re back in the 70′s by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Breezy and continued cool. High: 65°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds and cool. Low: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness. High: 68°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Davenport Police identify victim in fatal overnight motorcycle accident
Davenport Police identify victim in fatal overnight motorcycle accident
3 pedestrians injured in crash on I-74 pedestrian bike path
Victim of alleged sexual assault speaks out
Former tenant speaks out against Davenport landlord following settlement in sexual harassment lawsuit
Fatal vehicle crash location
1 killed, 3 injured in single vehicle crash on Great River Road
The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shots fired call Saturday night from...
1 injured in shooting at Castlewood Apartments in Davenport

Latest News

A chilly start this morning, but we will get a chance to enjoy some sunshine today. Look for...
Cool Sunshine For Your Sunday
Cooler
Dry Sunday
Look for showers (and possibly a few storms) today, with cool temps in the 50's to near 60°.
Cool Showers For Your Saturday
Marginal risk
Cooler weekend