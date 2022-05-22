Advertisement

Cool Sunshine For Your Sunday

Rain Chances Return Through The Midweek
A chilly start this morning, but we will get a chance to enjoy some sunshine today.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES IA/IL (KWQC) -- High pressure moves into the region, providing us with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures today. Look for highs reaching the lower to middle 60′s. Conditions will remain clear and cool tonight, followed by a sunny start on Monday. Lows will be unseasonably chilly, settling into the upper 30′s to lower 40′s. Expect clouds on the increase by afternoon, with rain developing late Monday night. We’ll see occasional showers Tuesday through Thursday with readings in the 60′s through the period. Not much of a warm up until we’re back in the 70′s by the end of the week.

TODAY:  Mostly sunny skies. Breezy and continued cool. High: 65°. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph.

TONIGHT:  Mostly clear and cool. Low: 43°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:  Morning sunshine, then increasing cloudiness. High: 68°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

