Davenport police investigating Castlewood Apartments shots fired call

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shots fired call Saturday night from Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive.

Officers on scene say they responded to the call around 7:30p.m.

TV 6 Crews at the scene could see more than a dozen evidence markers, including one near a gun.

Police also said an ambulance had been at the scene and left, they could not confirm how many were injured or the extent of their injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

