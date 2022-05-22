Advertisement

Davenport police investigating Castlewood Apartments shots fired call

Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired call at Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive...
Davenport Police are investigating a shots fired call at Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive in Davenport.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a shots fired call Saturday night from Castlewood Apartments on Emerald Drive.

Officers on scene say they responded to the call around 7:30p.m.

TV 6 Crews at the scene could see more than a dozen evidence markers, including one near a gun.

Police also said an ambulance had been at the scene and left, they could not confirm how many were injured or the extent of their injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

