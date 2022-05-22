Advertisement

Downtown Rock Island cleanup

The volunteers focused on cleaning up alleyways and sidewalks between the Centennial Bridge and Fifth Avenue, and 15th Street through 24th Street.
By Evan Denton
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Community members joined Downtown Rock Island and the Rock Island Beautification Commission Saturday morning for a spring cleanup. The volunteers focused on cleaning up alleyways and sidewalks between the Centennial Bridge and Fifth Avenue, and 15th Street through 24th Street.

“The first step in creating a welcoming and vibrant downtown is making sure we have clean streets, sidewalks, and alleyways,” said Jack Cullen, director of Downtown Davenport. “It’s great when you try to encourage proper stewardship of the downtown and you see a response from the community like this. These types of events boost civic pride and build community, and that’s exactly what we are trying to do.”

Cullen estimated nearly 30 volunteers participated in Saturday’s downtown rock island cleanup.

