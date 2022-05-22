Advertisement

Driver arrested in connection to shooting near Davenport elementary school

By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman faces several charges in connection to a shooting Thursday near Hayes Elementary School.

Dariuana M. Combs, 19, has been charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury, both felonies.

Bond was set Saturday at $10,000 and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 31.

At about 12:57 p.m Thursday, Davenport police responded to the 2700 block of McKinley Avenue for reports of shots fired and a possible gunshot victim. Once on scene, police found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his right leg, according to the arrest affidavits and media release.

Officials say Combs approached the victim with a handgun after he tried to separate an altercation between two other people. Combs then fired one shot in the air, and one shot towards the boy and another person, hitting him and injuring his right leg.

The boy was transported to Genesis Hospitals to treat his gunshot wound.

