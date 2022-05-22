Advertisement

Economic impact of sports tourism in the Quad Cities

By Debbie McFadden
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -According to a Sports Tourism Index Report from 2019, the Quad-Cities ranked way above average among mid-markets in the U. S. due to bigger developments, investments, and strategic planning for sporting facilities, events and overall destination strength (compared to other similarly-sized markets).

Numbers at a glance for our market:

  • $50 million: Economic impact of annual direct spending by the Quad-Cities three minor-league sports teams
  • $32 million: A week of direct local economic impact during the week of the John Deere Classic
  • 13,000 runners participated in the 2019 Quad-City Times Bix 7, which hosted runners from all 50 states and 11 countries
  • $3 million: spent in renovations at the TaxSlayer Center during the pandemic

INSI6HT thanks the following participants taking part in the roundtable discussion about events such as the John Deere Classic and the Bix 7, along with a focus on local minor league teams and developments such as TBK Sports Complex:

  • Bobby Metcalf, Quad City Times Sports Reporter (who wrote the in-depth article in INSIGHT that was the basis for show)
  • Dave Herrell, President of Visit Quad Cities
  • Clair Peterson, Executive Director of John Deere Classic
  • Michelle Juehring, Race Director of Quad City Times Bix 7
  • Destiny Brown, General Manager of Quad Cities Steamwheelers
  • Marc Haynes, Operations Manager of TBK Sports Complex

Segment five of the show featured a KWQC-TV6 story about the Quad Cities Storm compiled by TV6 reporter Hernan Gutierrez

In part 6, Metcalf joins Marcia as they discuss the very bright future of everything related to the sports business in our region.

About the show: INSI6HT is a new program on TV6 focused on the Quad Cities’ business landscape. Each Sunday, Marcia Lense will engage with regional business leaders in coordination with journalists from the Quad-City Times about topics that impact our community. It airs Sunday mornings at 8 a.m. on KWQC TV6.

