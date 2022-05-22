One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike path, according to Moline police and Rock Island County coroner.

Rock Island County State attorney says the driver of the SUV is currently under custody and faces charges of reckless homicide, aggravated DUI causing death, and aggravated DUI bodily harm.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, the SUV entered the bike path from the Bettendorf side and traveled the length of the path. About 200 yards from the Moline entrance, the SUV struck three people who were on foot, leaving one dead and two with life-threatening injuries, police said in a media release.

Identification of the pedestrian who was killed is being withheld pending notification of family.

