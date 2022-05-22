QC family honors its family member killed on old I-74 bridge

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - On May 21, 1990, Howard ‘Rico’ Clark was tragically killed walking across the old I-74 bridge on his way home from work. Saturday, his family walked on the new pedestrian bridge to hold a memorial.

I didn’t know if I would cry,” said Tonya Clark, Howard’s sister. “I just feel like I’m pretty sure he is watching down on us. I feel happy that there is a bridge so it won’t happen to anyone else. They’ll walk and they’ll make it. It was a family affair showing a memorial for Rico because we miss him a lot, and we all love him very much. This was big, and we made it.”

Clark said she and her family will talk about making a walk along the I-74 bridge on May 21 an annual tradition.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.