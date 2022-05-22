Three injured on I-74 pedestrian bike path

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -The Moline and Bettendorf Police Departments are investigating an accident on the I-74 pedestrian bike path that left three people with life threatening injuries.

According to police, around 2:00 a.m. Sunday morning, an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike path from the Bettendorf side and travelled the length of the path. About 200 yards from the Moline entrance, the SUV struck three people who were on foot.

All three pedestrians have life threatening injuries and the driver of the SUV is in custody, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will keep you updated on-air and online as we learn more.

